The 2026 Limited Edition 100mg classic is back and better than ever. Infused for 2025 with Candy Saverz live rosin from our friends at Bo's Nose Knows.



Sparkling fresh pressed apple juice, hibiscus, and elderflower infused with 100mg live rosin in an individually numbered bottle. For this year's pairing, we selected the balanced hybrid Candy Saverz for its rainbow of candy nances from the Oishii side of the genetics, as well as for the splash of bright citrus tones originating from the Orange Creamsicle side.



Ideal for those higher tolerance consumers....5 glasses per bottle at 20mg each, or 6 glasses x 16mg. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year....our ode to champagne, this is the perfect non-alcoholic celebratory beverage.



This is a limited release of 5000 bottles



Cheers to the holidays!