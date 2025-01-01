About this product
The 2026 Limited Edition 100mg classic is back and better than ever. Infused for 2025 with Candy Saverz live rosin from our friends at Bo's Nose Knows.
Sparkling fresh pressed apple juice, hibiscus, and elderflower infused with 100mg live rosin in an individually numbered bottle. For this year's pairing, we selected the balanced hybrid Candy Saverz for its rainbow of candy nances from the Oishii side of the genetics, as well as for the splash of bright citrus tones originating from the Orange Creamsicle side.
Ideal for those higher tolerance consumers....5 glasses per bottle at 20mg each, or 6 glasses x 16mg. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year....our ode to champagne, this is the perfect non-alcoholic celebratory beverage.
This is a limited release of 5000 bottles
Cheers to the holidays!
Sparkling fresh pressed apple juice, hibiscus, and elderflower infused with 100mg live rosin in an individually numbered bottle. For this year's pairing, we selected the balanced hybrid Candy Saverz for its rainbow of candy nances from the Oishii side of the genetics, as well as for the splash of bright citrus tones originating from the Orange Creamsicle side.
Ideal for those higher tolerance consumers....5 glasses per bottle at 20mg each, or 6 glasses x 16mg. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year....our ode to champagne, this is the perfect non-alcoholic celebratory beverage.
This is a limited release of 5000 bottles
Cheers to the holidays!
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
The 2026 Limited Edition 100mg classic is back and better than ever. Infused for 2025 with Candy Saverz live rosin from our friends at Bo's Nose Knows.
Sparkling fresh pressed apple juice, hibiscus, and elderflower infused with 100mg live rosin in an individually numbered bottle. For this year's pairing, we selected the balanced hybrid Candy Saverz for its rainbow of candy nances from the Oishii side of the genetics, as well as for the splash of bright citrus tones originating from the Orange Creamsicle side.
Ideal for those higher tolerance consumers....5 glasses per bottle at 20mg each, or 6 glasses x 16mg. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year....our ode to champagne, this is the perfect non-alcoholic celebratory beverage.
This is a limited release of 5000 bottles
Cheers to the holidays!
Sparkling fresh pressed apple juice, hibiscus, and elderflower infused with 100mg live rosin in an individually numbered bottle. For this year's pairing, we selected the balanced hybrid Candy Saverz for its rainbow of candy nances from the Oishii side of the genetics, as well as for the splash of bright citrus tones originating from the Orange Creamsicle side.
Ideal for those higher tolerance consumers....5 glasses per bottle at 20mg each, or 6 glasses x 16mg. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year....our ode to champagne, this is the perfect non-alcoholic celebratory beverage.
This is a limited release of 5000 bottles
Cheers to the holidays!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Magic Number
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber
License(s)
- OR, US: 030-1004593C880
Notice a problem?Report this item