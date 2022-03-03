About this product
Magic Number combined fresh-pressed apple juice, hibiscus, and elderflower with 50mg live resin to create a sparkling, champagne-like beverage perfect for celebrations and sharing.
The 2021 vintage was infused with Mimosa live resin.
No artificial ingredients, glycerin, or corn syrup. Hand-filled.
About this strain
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.
Mimosa effects
About this brand
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.