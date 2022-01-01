The latest flavor sensation from Magic Number, their Sasparilla Soda brings a creamy sweet old fashioned experience to their all-natural canned beverages. With the flavors of liquorice, caramel, molassas, and vanilla beans, the only thing missing from this is a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make a float.



Whether you’re up for a day on the river or down for a night on the town, our all-natural single-strain live resin sodas, in a variety of strengths for different experience levels, provide a uniquely magical quenchalicious experience.



Nano-emulsified, water soluble, all natural.



Strain information is always printed on the can.



Cheers to the fastest acting edible on the market!