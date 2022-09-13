About this product
Our 1000mg THC Solventless Mega Drops bring all natural, nano-emulsified / water-soluble goodness in a sweet tincture format. Infused with live rosin from Hash Hamilton, you'll find ~42mg THC per teaspoon and 125mg THC per tablespoon.
Delicious straight or mixed into your favorite beverage, these solventless Mega Drops are a connoisseur's delight.
About this brand
Magic Number
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber
State License(s)
030-1004593C880