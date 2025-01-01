About this product
Oregon’s first all-natural CBG soda is straight up quenchalicious!
25mg CBG + 25mg THC in one tasty package.
Pairing Lemon Apricot Live Resin from Willamette Valley Alchemy with CBG, this juice-based soda will electrify both the palette and the mind. Nano-emulsified for faster uptake, this beverage pushes the boundaries of what a therapeutic beverage can be.
Resealable lids allow multiple servings from a single can while maintaining carbonation and freshness.
Strain information and input type is always printed on the front of the label.
Pasteurized for safety, refrigeration not required.
12oz cans.
About this product
Oregon’s first all-natural CBG soda is straight up quenchalicious!
About this brand
Magic Number
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber
License(s)
- OR, US: 030-1004593C880
