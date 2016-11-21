Dutch Treat Haze

by Magnitude
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

"Dutch Treat Haze from Magnitude is a sativa-dominant vape cartridge that was created by combining the well-loved Dutch Treat and Secret Haze hybrids. While enjoying Dutch Treat Haze, expect the classic, citrus-meets-spicy cannabis palate from its Haze lineage, combined with herbal, slightly sweet undertones that linger on the tongue as you sink further and further into your session.

Terpene Profile: Beta-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Humulene."

About this strain

Two superstars from the Dutch cannabis scene mingle together to rejuvenate genetics from decades passed into an intriguing hybrid that gained popularity in Colorado’s medical market for being both potent and flavorful. Dutch Treat Haze has a complex but undoubtable Haze aroma of pungent earthy tones from Super Silver Haze with the influence of Dutch Treat’s crisp, fruity, and floral flavors to create a captivating sativa-dominant hybrid. Its heady sativa effects are felt almost immediately with an energetic burst of creativity and sociability that uplift your mood and stimulate the appetite

About this brand

Magnitude
Tailor the experience to your needs in the moment. Featuring a quartz heating coil, four large inlet chambers, a stainless steel chamber, and glass tank, Magnitude Vapes provide consistency with every use. Each session is sure to provide optimal THC and terpene extraction without burning, minimize the loss of oil, withstand heat and degradation, and offers strength and durability pull after pull. Curate your vibe with Magnitude’s 1 gram distillate carts, available in a vast strain assortment featuring desirable terpene profiles. Dial it in with Magnitude during your next session.
