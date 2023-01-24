About this product
Hybrid - Wedding Cake x Banana Punch
Good luck finding this gem anywhere that does not carry Makru Farms flower. With a nose and taste consistently described as sweet like a maple bar or banana bread, this strain offers a long-lasting, mellow and balanced experience.
# bananapancakes
# makrufarms
Good luck finding this gem anywhere that does not carry Makru Farms flower. With a nose and taste consistently described as sweet like a maple bar or banana bread, this strain offers a long-lasting, mellow and balanced experience.
# bananapancakes
# makrufarms
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Makru Farms
OLCC Tier 2 Production License. Makru Farms is a family and female owned company established in Oregon in 2018. We are an owner-operated indoor grow facility and pride ourselves on the high quality of our cannabis. We utilize an environmentally controlled and clean approach to ensure consistency and quality at each stage of the grow process.
State License(s)
020-1008331E287