About this product
Hybrid - Sativa Dominant - GMO x Cherry Cookies
This one consistently exhibits outstanding bud structure, with a sharp, cheesy nose and a sweet fruity flavor. With its sativa leaning genetics, you’ll enjoy the alert and heady experience.
About this brand
Makru Farms
OLCC Tier 2 Production License. Makru Farms is a family and female owned company established in Oregon in 2018. We are an owner-operated indoor grow facility and pride ourselves on the high quality of our cannabis. We utilize an environmentally controlled and clean approach to ensure consistency and quality at each stage of the grow process.
State License(s)
020-1008331E287