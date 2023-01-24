About this product
Hybrid - Indica Dominant - Black Afghani x Bubba Kush
The King of Purple Gas! Makru Farms founder, Brandon, has referred to this one as his favorite. With its consistently relaxing, heady experience and beautifully colorful flower, our retail partners don’t let this stay on our menu very long.
The King of Purple Gas! Makru Farms founder, Brandon, has referred to this one as his favorite. With its consistently relaxing, heady experience and beautifully colorful flower, our retail partners don’t let this stay on our menu very long.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Makru Farms
OLCC Tier 2 Production License. Makru Farms is a family and female owned company established in Oregon in 2018. We are an owner-operated indoor grow facility and pride ourselves on the high quality of our cannabis. We utilize an environmentally controlled and clean approach to ensure consistency and quality at each stage of the grow process.
State License(s)
020-1008331E287