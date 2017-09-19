About this strain
Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.
Super Skunk effects
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
