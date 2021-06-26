About this product
Hybrid - Indica Dominant - GMO x Orange Zkittlez
The trim room at Makru Farms is always an olfactory delight. But everyone knows right away when this terpolicious beauty is the house. With its heavy body experience, savory, herbal nose and flavor, you will want this in your house, too.
About this strain
Terpee Slerpee effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
71% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
28% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
28% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Makru Farms
OLCC Tier 2 Production License. Makru Farms is a family and female owned company established in Oregon in 2018. We are an owner-operated indoor grow facility and pride ourselves on the high quality of our cannabis. We utilize an environmentally controlled and clean approach to ensure consistency and quality at each stage of the grow process.
State License(s)
020-1008331E287