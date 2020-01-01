 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Mama Kush Edibles

Mama Kush Edibles

About Mama Kush Edibles

Growing up in sunny San Diego, I developed a deep love for the culinary world as a young child. I was a self taught chef and learned the ""do's"" and ""don'ts"" of the cooking world quickly. That was when I made the decision to further my career and go to The Culinary Institute of America, trained by Cordon Blu Chefs to become a master pastry chef. I loved seeing how much joy my amazing treats brought to my friends, family, and colleagues, so i pushed the envelope further. I decided to start making medicated baked goods for a family friend that was in extreme pain from a rare form of cancer. I let my creative side take over, and soon started baking endless possibilities, from sugary sweets to savory infused beef jerky. Helping people and baking food are both very satisfying endeavors for me. Bringing the best of both worlds together, MamaKush edibles was born. Now I am an honorable mention 3 years in a row at the High Times Cannabis Cup. Each year gets better and better and I am very blessed to be on this journey.