Mana Extracts
Lime Sorbet Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Lime Sorbet effects
Reported by real people like you
75 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!