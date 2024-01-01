Tsunami High Potency Gummies Strawberry Surge - 1000 MG
An elegant twist on strawberry; a light and sweet flavored white strawberry.
100 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag
Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture.
The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses.
Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
TsunamiCanna is committed to providing the highest quality cannabis-infused products! We aspire to be at the forefront of innovation, crafting cannabis products that not only set the standard in the industry but also redefine what it means to enjoy cannabis.