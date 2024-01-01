TSUNAMI - 2000 MG | BLACK CHERRY BONZAI (SOUR)

by Tsunami High Potency Gummies
  • Photo of TSUNAMI - 2000 MG | BLACK CHERRY BONZAI (SOUR)
About this product

Tsunami High Potency Gummies
Sour Black Cherry Banzai - 2000 MG

Banzai blast! Embrace the sour thrill of our black cherry gummy.

200 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag

Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture.

The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses.

Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
About this brand

Logo for the brand Tsunami High Potency Gummies
Tsunami High Potency Gummies
Tsunami High Potency Gummies are a full line of high-dose gummies with a tropical twist.

These vegan, gluten-free gummies come in an array of natural flavors and strengths:

2000mg - Tiger’s Blood, Wild Berry Wipeout, Black Cherry (sour)

1000mg - *NEW* Ozark Dew, Strawberry Surge, Tropical Tide

600mg - P.O.G., Raspberry Riptide, Strawberita Shred

300mg - Orange Crush, Peach Bellini, Pipeline Pear

Live Resin - *COMING SOON* 300mg, 600mg, 1000mg

Crafted from premium ingredients, Tsunami uses a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market-leading profile in consistency, taste and texture.

The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses.

TsunamiCanna is committed to providing the highest quality cannabis-infused products! We aspire to be at the forefront of innovation, crafting cannabis products that not only set the standard in the industry but also redefine what it means to enjoy cannabis.
