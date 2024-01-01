Tsunami High Potency Gummies are a full line of high-dose gummies with a tropical twist.



These vegan, gluten-free gummies come in an array of natural flavors and strengths:



2000mg - Tiger’s Blood, Wild Berry Wipeout, Black Cherry (sour)



1000mg - *NEW* Ozark Dew, Strawberry Surge, Tropical Tide



600mg - P.O.G., Raspberry Riptide, Strawberita Shred



300mg - Orange Crush, Peach Bellini, Pipeline Pear



Live Resin - *COMING SOON* 300mg, 600mg, 1000mg



Crafted from premium ingredients, Tsunami uses a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market-leading profile in consistency, taste and texture.



The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses.



TsunamiCanna is committed to providing the highest quality cannabis-infused products! We aspire to be at the forefront of innovation, crafting cannabis products that not only set the standard in the industry but also redefine what it means to enjoy cannabis.



