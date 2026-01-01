INTRODUCING: Tsunami - FAT ALBERT - Razz Lemonade 600MG



Meet Fat Albert 600MG Tsunami Live Resin Gummies; a heavy-hitting indica-dominant experience that brings bold flavor and even bolder effects. Infused with strain-specific live resin, this small-batch edible captures the full personality of Fat Albert, delivering a rich, full-spectrum ride from the first bite to the final melt.



Expect a tangy burst of sour lemon and raspberry on the front end, followed by a smooth kushy finish that lingers after. It’s loud, it’s classic, and it hits exactly how you’d hope, melting you into a deep, full-body stone.



This is your go-to for unwinding hard, easing tension, and settling into a blissed-out, pain-free state. Whether you’re kicking back after a long day or leaning into a heavy evening vibe, Fat Albert delivers that signature “Hey, hey, hey” level of chill.



Why You’ll Love It:

Tangy Citrus Kush Flavor – Sour lemon pine meets smooth, earthy kush

Live Resin – Strain-specific, full-spectrum effects with added Raspberry Lemonade flavor

600MG THC per pack – High potency with a powerful, layered high, with 60MG THC per gummy

Fast Lift, Heavy Finish – Starts focused, ends fully relaxed

Fat Albert brings the flavor, the nostalgia, and the knockout finish...Tsunami style.



60 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag

Pectin based

Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

