About this product
INTRODUCING: Tsunami - FAT ALBERT - Razz Lemonade 600MG
Meet Fat Albert 600MG Tsunami Live Resin Gummies; a heavy-hitting indica-dominant experience that brings bold flavor and even bolder effects. Infused with strain-specific live resin, this small-batch edible captures the full personality of Fat Albert, delivering a rich, full-spectrum ride from the first bite to the final melt.
Expect a tangy burst of sour lemon and raspberry on the front end, followed by a smooth kushy finish that lingers after. It’s loud, it’s classic, and it hits exactly how you’d hope, melting you into a deep, full-body stone.
This is your go-to for unwinding hard, easing tension, and settling into a blissed-out, pain-free state. Whether you’re kicking back after a long day or leaning into a heavy evening vibe, Fat Albert delivers that signature “Hey, hey, hey” level of chill.
Why You’ll Love It:
Tangy Citrus Kush Flavor – Sour lemon pine meets smooth, earthy kush
Live Resin – Strain-specific, full-spectrum effects with added Raspberry Lemonade flavor
600MG THC per pack – High potency with a powerful, layered high, with 60MG THC per gummy
Fast Lift, Heavy Finish – Starts focused, ends fully relaxed
Fat Albert brings the flavor, the nostalgia, and the knockout finish...Tsunami style.
60 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag
Pectin based
Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
Meet Fat Albert 600MG Tsunami Live Resin Gummies; a heavy-hitting indica-dominant experience that brings bold flavor and even bolder effects. Infused with strain-specific live resin, this small-batch edible captures the full personality of Fat Albert, delivering a rich, full-spectrum ride from the first bite to the final melt.
Expect a tangy burst of sour lemon and raspberry on the front end, followed by a smooth kushy finish that lingers after. It’s loud, it’s classic, and it hits exactly how you’d hope, melting you into a deep, full-body stone.
This is your go-to for unwinding hard, easing tension, and settling into a blissed-out, pain-free state. Whether you’re kicking back after a long day or leaning into a heavy evening vibe, Fat Albert delivers that signature “Hey, hey, hey” level of chill.
Why You’ll Love It:
Tangy Citrus Kush Flavor – Sour lemon pine meets smooth, earthy kush
Live Resin – Strain-specific, full-spectrum effects with added Raspberry Lemonade flavor
600MG THC per pack – High potency with a powerful, layered high, with 60MG THC per gummy
Fast Lift, Heavy Finish – Starts focused, ends fully relaxed
Fat Albert brings the flavor, the nostalgia, and the knockout finish...Tsunami style.
60 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag
Pectin based
Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
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About this product
INTRODUCING: Tsunami - FAT ALBERT - Razz Lemonade 600MG
Meet Fat Albert 600MG Tsunami Live Resin Gummies; a heavy-hitting indica-dominant experience that brings bold flavor and even bolder effects. Infused with strain-specific live resin, this small-batch edible captures the full personality of Fat Albert, delivering a rich, full-spectrum ride from the first bite to the final melt.
Expect a tangy burst of sour lemon and raspberry on the front end, followed by a smooth kushy finish that lingers after. It’s loud, it’s classic, and it hits exactly how you’d hope, melting you into a deep, full-body stone.
This is your go-to for unwinding hard, easing tension, and settling into a blissed-out, pain-free state. Whether you’re kicking back after a long day or leaning into a heavy evening vibe, Fat Albert delivers that signature “Hey, hey, hey” level of chill.
Why You’ll Love It:
Tangy Citrus Kush Flavor – Sour lemon pine meets smooth, earthy kush
Live Resin – Strain-specific, full-spectrum effects with added Raspberry Lemonade flavor
600MG THC per pack – High potency with a powerful, layered high, with 60MG THC per gummy
Fast Lift, Heavy Finish – Starts focused, ends fully relaxed
Fat Albert brings the flavor, the nostalgia, and the knockout finish...Tsunami style.
60 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag
Pectin based
Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
Meet Fat Albert 600MG Tsunami Live Resin Gummies; a heavy-hitting indica-dominant experience that brings bold flavor and even bolder effects. Infused with strain-specific live resin, this small-batch edible captures the full personality of Fat Albert, delivering a rich, full-spectrum ride from the first bite to the final melt.
Expect a tangy burst of sour lemon and raspberry on the front end, followed by a smooth kushy finish that lingers after. It’s loud, it’s classic, and it hits exactly how you’d hope, melting you into a deep, full-body stone.
This is your go-to for unwinding hard, easing tension, and settling into a blissed-out, pain-free state. Whether you’re kicking back after a long day or leaning into a heavy evening vibe, Fat Albert delivers that signature “Hey, hey, hey” level of chill.
Why You’ll Love It:
Tangy Citrus Kush Flavor – Sour lemon pine meets smooth, earthy kush
Live Resin – Strain-specific, full-spectrum effects with added Raspberry Lemonade flavor
600MG THC per pack – High potency with a powerful, layered high, with 60MG THC per gummy
Fast Lift, Heavy Finish – Starts focused, ends fully relaxed
Fat Albert brings the flavor, the nostalgia, and the knockout finish...Tsunami style.
60 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag
Pectin based
Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
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About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
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