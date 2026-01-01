About this product
INTRODUCING TSUNAMI BLACK CHERRY KHOKA KHOLA LIVE RESIN GUMMIES
Say hello to Khoka Khola 1000MG Tsunami Live Resin Gummies; a sativa-dominant classic that delivers a bright, uplifting experience with a smooth, calming finish. Infused with strain-specific live resin, this small-batch edible captures Khola’s unique balance of euphoric energy and mellow body relaxation in every bite.
Flavor-wise, Black Cherry Khola brings a bold, skunky-fresh grass profile with a sharp, earthy edge that cannabis connoisseurs know and love. It’s loud, it’s nostalgic, and it delivers a distinctly green, terpene-rich experience from start to finish...topped off with our own Black Cherry flavor.
The high kicks off with an instant cerebral lift...expect giggles, a light, euphoric headspace, and a serious case of the munchies. As the experience builds, a gentle body relaxation settles in, keeping you calm, slightly sedated, but still fully functional. Perfect for daytime vibes, social hangs, or easing stress without being locked to the couch.
Why You’ll Love It:
Fresh Skunky Green Flavor – Sharp, earthy, freshly cut grass with a pungent twist
Live Resin – Strain-specific, full-spectrum effects, with our own Black Cherry flavor added in
1000MG THC per pack – Balanced potency with a smooth, functional high with 100MG per gummy
Uplifted & Relaxed – Energetic head high with a mellow body finish
Black Cherry Khola delivers feel-good energy, classic terp flavor, and a smooth ride
100 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag
Pectin based
Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
Say hello to Khoka Khola 1000MG Tsunami Live Resin Gummies; a sativa-dominant classic that delivers a bright, uplifting experience with a smooth, calming finish. Infused with strain-specific live resin, this small-batch edible captures Khola’s unique balance of euphoric energy and mellow body relaxation in every bite.
Flavor-wise, Black Cherry Khola brings a bold, skunky-fresh grass profile with a sharp, earthy edge that cannabis connoisseurs know and love. It’s loud, it’s nostalgic, and it delivers a distinctly green, terpene-rich experience from start to finish...topped off with our own Black Cherry flavor.
The high kicks off with an instant cerebral lift...expect giggles, a light, euphoric headspace, and a serious case of the munchies. As the experience builds, a gentle body relaxation settles in, keeping you calm, slightly sedated, but still fully functional. Perfect for daytime vibes, social hangs, or easing stress without being locked to the couch.
Why You’ll Love It:
Fresh Skunky Green Flavor – Sharp, earthy, freshly cut grass with a pungent twist
Live Resin – Strain-specific, full-spectrum effects, with our own Black Cherry flavor added in
1000MG THC per pack – Balanced potency with a smooth, functional high with 100MG per gummy
Uplifted & Relaxed – Energetic head high with a mellow body finish
Black Cherry Khola delivers feel-good energy, classic terp flavor, and a smooth ride
100 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag
Pectin based
Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
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About this product
INTRODUCING TSUNAMI BLACK CHERRY KHOKA KHOLA LIVE RESIN GUMMIES
Say hello to Khoka Khola 1000MG Tsunami Live Resin Gummies; a sativa-dominant classic that delivers a bright, uplifting experience with a smooth, calming finish. Infused with strain-specific live resin, this small-batch edible captures Khola’s unique balance of euphoric energy and mellow body relaxation in every bite.
Flavor-wise, Black Cherry Khola brings a bold, skunky-fresh grass profile with a sharp, earthy edge that cannabis connoisseurs know and love. It’s loud, it’s nostalgic, and it delivers a distinctly green, terpene-rich experience from start to finish...topped off with our own Black Cherry flavor.
The high kicks off with an instant cerebral lift...expect giggles, a light, euphoric headspace, and a serious case of the munchies. As the experience builds, a gentle body relaxation settles in, keeping you calm, slightly sedated, but still fully functional. Perfect for daytime vibes, social hangs, or easing stress without being locked to the couch.
Why You’ll Love It:
Fresh Skunky Green Flavor – Sharp, earthy, freshly cut grass with a pungent twist
Live Resin – Strain-specific, full-spectrum effects, with our own Black Cherry flavor added in
1000MG THC per pack – Balanced potency with a smooth, functional high with 100MG per gummy
Uplifted & Relaxed – Energetic head high with a mellow body finish
Black Cherry Khola delivers feel-good energy, classic terp flavor, and a smooth ride
100 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag
Pectin based
Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
Say hello to Khoka Khola 1000MG Tsunami Live Resin Gummies; a sativa-dominant classic that delivers a bright, uplifting experience with a smooth, calming finish. Infused with strain-specific live resin, this small-batch edible captures Khola’s unique balance of euphoric energy and mellow body relaxation in every bite.
Flavor-wise, Black Cherry Khola brings a bold, skunky-fresh grass profile with a sharp, earthy edge that cannabis connoisseurs know and love. It’s loud, it’s nostalgic, and it delivers a distinctly green, terpene-rich experience from start to finish...topped off with our own Black Cherry flavor.
The high kicks off with an instant cerebral lift...expect giggles, a light, euphoric headspace, and a serious case of the munchies. As the experience builds, a gentle body relaxation settles in, keeping you calm, slightly sedated, but still fully functional. Perfect for daytime vibes, social hangs, or easing stress without being locked to the couch.
Why You’ll Love It:
Fresh Skunky Green Flavor – Sharp, earthy, freshly cut grass with a pungent twist
Live Resin – Strain-specific, full-spectrum effects, with our own Black Cherry flavor added in
1000MG THC per pack – Balanced potency with a smooth, functional high with 100MG per gummy
Uplifted & Relaxed – Energetic head high with a mellow body finish
Black Cherry Khola delivers feel-good energy, classic terp flavor, and a smooth ride
100 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag
Pectin based
Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
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About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
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