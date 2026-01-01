INTRODUCING TSUNAMI BLACK CHERRY KHOKA KHOLA LIVE RESIN GUMMIES



Say hello to Khoka Khola 1000MG Tsunami Live Resin Gummies; a sativa-dominant classic that delivers a bright, uplifting experience with a smooth, calming finish. Infused with strain-specific live resin, this small-batch edible captures Khola’s unique balance of euphoric energy and mellow body relaxation in every bite.



Flavor-wise, Black Cherry Khola brings a bold, skunky-fresh grass profile with a sharp, earthy edge that cannabis connoisseurs know and love. It’s loud, it’s nostalgic, and it delivers a distinctly green, terpene-rich experience from start to finish...topped off with our own Black Cherry flavor.



The high kicks off with an instant cerebral lift...expect giggles, a light, euphoric headspace, and a serious case of the munchies. As the experience builds, a gentle body relaxation settles in, keeping you calm, slightly sedated, but still fully functional. Perfect for daytime vibes, social hangs, or easing stress without being locked to the couch.



Why You’ll Love It:

Fresh Skunky Green Flavor – Sharp, earthy, freshly cut grass with a pungent twist

Live Resin – Strain-specific, full-spectrum effects, with our own Black Cherry flavor added in

1000MG THC per pack – Balanced potency with a smooth, functional high with 100MG per gummy

Uplifted & Relaxed – Energetic head high with a mellow body finish

Black Cherry Khola delivers feel-good energy, classic terp flavor, and a smooth ride



100 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag

Pectin based

Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

