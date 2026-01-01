INTRODUCING: Tsunami - MONSTER - Live Resin - 300 MG



INTRODUCING: LIVE RESIN MONSTER 300MG HIGH POTENCY GUMMIES



Elevate your edible experience with High-Potency Hybrid THC Gummies, crafted for those who crave a balanced yet powerful high. Infused with a premium blend of hybrid strains, these gummies deliver the best of both worlds—uplifting euphoria meets deep relaxation, creating the perfect harmony for any time of day. Each bite explodes with our Ozark Dew, zesty lemon-lime flavors, blending tangy citrus with a smooth, refreshing finish.



Whether you’re looking to spark creativity, unwind after a long day, or find that sweet spot between energy and calm, these high-potency gummies offer a potent, full-spectrum experience... so if you're a newbie, start low and go slow.



Why You’ll Love It:

Full-Spectrum Live Resin – True-to-strain effects & rich terpene profile

High Potency – Crafted for experienced consumers

Citrus Lemon-Lime Flavor – A tart, refreshing taste explosion

Premium Hybrid-Infused – mix of premium hybrid strains delivering a bold, relaxing, and deeply soothing experience

Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time



30 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag

Pectin-based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors, and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market-leading profile in consistency, taste, and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, while still giving enough substance to be cut into smaller doses.



Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

