About this product
INTRODUCING: Tsunami - MONSTER - Live Resin - 300 MG
INTRODUCING: LIVE RESIN MONSTER 300MG HIGH POTENCY GUMMIES
Elevate your edible experience with High-Potency Hybrid THC Gummies, crafted for those who crave a balanced yet powerful high. Infused with a premium blend of hybrid strains, these gummies deliver the best of both worlds—uplifting euphoria meets deep relaxation, creating the perfect harmony for any time of day. Each bite explodes with our Ozark Dew, zesty lemon-lime flavors, blending tangy citrus with a smooth, refreshing finish.
Whether you’re looking to spark creativity, unwind after a long day, or find that sweet spot between energy and calm, these high-potency gummies offer a potent, full-spectrum experience... so if you're a newbie, start low and go slow.
Why You’ll Love It:
Full-Spectrum Live Resin – True-to-strain effects & rich terpene profile
High Potency – Crafted for experienced consumers
Citrus Lemon-Lime Flavor – A tart, refreshing taste explosion
Premium Hybrid-Infused – mix of premium hybrid strains delivering a bold, relaxing, and deeply soothing experience
Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time
30 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag
Pectin-based - Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors, and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market-leading profile in consistency, taste, and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, while still giving enough substance to be cut into smaller doses.
Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
INTRODUCING: LIVE RESIN MONSTER 300MG HIGH POTENCY GUMMIES
Elevate your edible experience with High-Potency Hybrid THC Gummies, crafted for those who crave a balanced yet powerful high. Infused with a premium blend of hybrid strains, these gummies deliver the best of both worlds—uplifting euphoria meets deep relaxation, creating the perfect harmony for any time of day. Each bite explodes with our Ozark Dew, zesty lemon-lime flavors, blending tangy citrus with a smooth, refreshing finish.
Whether you’re looking to spark creativity, unwind after a long day, or find that sweet spot between energy and calm, these high-potency gummies offer a potent, full-spectrum experience... so if you're a newbie, start low and go slow.
Why You’ll Love It:
Full-Spectrum Live Resin – True-to-strain effects & rich terpene profile
High Potency – Crafted for experienced consumers
Citrus Lemon-Lime Flavor – A tart, refreshing taste explosion
Premium Hybrid-Infused – mix of premium hybrid strains delivering a bold, relaxing, and deeply soothing experience
Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time
30 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag
Pectin-based - Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors, and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market-leading profile in consistency, taste, and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, while still giving enough substance to be cut into smaller doses.
Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
INTRODUCING: Tsunami - MONSTER - Live Resin - 300 MG
INTRODUCING: LIVE RESIN MONSTER 300MG HIGH POTENCY GUMMIES
Elevate your edible experience with High-Potency Hybrid THC Gummies, crafted for those who crave a balanced yet powerful high. Infused with a premium blend of hybrid strains, these gummies deliver the best of both worlds—uplifting euphoria meets deep relaxation, creating the perfect harmony for any time of day. Each bite explodes with our Ozark Dew, zesty lemon-lime flavors, blending tangy citrus with a smooth, refreshing finish.
Whether you’re looking to spark creativity, unwind after a long day, or find that sweet spot between energy and calm, these high-potency gummies offer a potent, full-spectrum experience... so if you're a newbie, start low and go slow.
Why You’ll Love It:
Full-Spectrum Live Resin – True-to-strain effects & rich terpene profile
High Potency – Crafted for experienced consumers
Citrus Lemon-Lime Flavor – A tart, refreshing taste explosion
Premium Hybrid-Infused – mix of premium hybrid strains delivering a bold, relaxing, and deeply soothing experience
Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time
30 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag
Pectin-based - Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors, and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market-leading profile in consistency, taste, and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, while still giving enough substance to be cut into smaller doses.
Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
INTRODUCING: LIVE RESIN MONSTER 300MG HIGH POTENCY GUMMIES
Elevate your edible experience with High-Potency Hybrid THC Gummies, crafted for those who crave a balanced yet powerful high. Infused with a premium blend of hybrid strains, these gummies deliver the best of both worlds—uplifting euphoria meets deep relaxation, creating the perfect harmony for any time of day. Each bite explodes with our Ozark Dew, zesty lemon-lime flavors, blending tangy citrus with a smooth, refreshing finish.
Whether you’re looking to spark creativity, unwind after a long day, or find that sweet spot between energy and calm, these high-potency gummies offer a potent, full-spectrum experience... so if you're a newbie, start low and go slow.
Why You’ll Love It:
Full-Spectrum Live Resin – True-to-strain effects & rich terpene profile
High Potency – Crafted for experienced consumers
Citrus Lemon-Lime Flavor – A tart, refreshing taste explosion
Premium Hybrid-Infused – mix of premium hybrid strains delivering a bold, relaxing, and deeply soothing experience
Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time
30 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag
Pectin-based - Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors, and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market-leading profile in consistency, taste, and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, while still giving enough substance to be cut into smaller doses.
Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
Notice a problem?Report this item