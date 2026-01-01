Introducing Tsunami 1000MG Live Resin Gummies – Strawberry Candy #12 [by Proper Cannabis]



Say hello to Strawberry Candy #12. Cultivated by Proper Cannabis, this latest drop in our Live Resin lineup delivers ripe strawberries, sweet lemon notes and fun, stony effects! This is a strain you won't forget - these 1000MG high potency gummies deliver a smooth, euphoric lift with candy-coated vibes and long-lasting effects you can feel from wave one.



Expertly cultivated by Proper Cannabis and crafted by Tsunami, this small-batch release combines deliciously nostalgic flavor with the bold power of live resin for an edible that hits just right—day or night.



Why You’ll Love It:

White Strawberry Candy Flavor – Sweet, soft, and craveable

Strain-Specific Live Resin – Full-spectrum potency from Strawberry Candy #12 by Proper Cannabis

1000MG THC per pack – Designed for seasoned consumers

Precision Dosed – Consistent and reliable experience

Elevate your edible game with Tsunami Strawberry Candy #12 live resin gummies.

100 MG THC per piece | 10 pieces per bag Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses.



Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

