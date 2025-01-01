Tsunami | Swells | Black Cherry Banzai (Sour) | 200mg

HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY



Get ready for a bold blast of flavor with Black Cherry Banzai, our 200MG High Potency Single Gummy packed with rich, juicy black cherry and a smooth, full-spectrum finish. Sweet with a touch of edge, this gummy delivers deep effects that hit hard and last.

Formulated for experienced consumers, Black Cherry Banzai is precision dosed for consistent, reliable elevation—ideal for night-time chill, deep focus, or tuning out the noise.



Why You’ll Love It:

200MG THC per gummy – Full-strength dose for heavy hitters

Black Cherry Flavor – Bold, dark, and satisfyingly smooth

High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced

Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time



200MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag



Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.



