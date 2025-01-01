Tsunami | Swells | Orange Crush | 100mg

HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY



Get swept up in the flavor with Orange Crush, our 100MG High Potency Single Gummy infused with the nostalgic taste of orange dreamsicle. Bright citrus meets smooth vanilla in this creamy classic that melts in your mouth and hits just right.



Formulated for a mellow, full-body experience, Orange Crush delivers flavor and elevation in one dreamy bite.



Why You’ll Love It:

100MG THC per gummy – Intense, bold effects for seasoned consumers

Orange Dreamsicle Flavor – A citrusy vanilla blast of dreamy sweetness

High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced

Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time



100MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag



Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.



read more