About this product
Tsunami | Swells | Orange Crush | 200mg
HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY
Get swept up in the flavor with Orange Crush, our 200MG High Potency Single Gummy infused with the nostalgic taste of orange dreamsicle. Bright citrus meets smooth vanilla in this creamy classic that melts in your mouth and hits just right.
Formulated for a mellow, full-body experience, Orange Crush delivers flavor and elevation in one dreamy bite.
Why You’ll Love It:
200MG THC per gummy – Intense, bold effects for seasoned consumers
Orange Dreamsicle Flavor – A citrusy vanilla blast of dreamy sweetness
High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced
Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time
200MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag
Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
