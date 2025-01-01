Tsunami | Swells | Ozark Dew | 200mg

HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY



Soda-inspired and citrus-charged, Ozark Dew brings lemon-lime lift in this 200MG High Potency Single Gummy. It’s tangy, bright, and delivers a rush of uplifting effects that stick with you. Made for daytime energy or staying sharp when the pressure’s on.



Why You’ll Love It:

200MG THC per gummy – Potent and fast-acting

Lemon-Lime Citrus Flavor – Bold, zesty, and soda fresh

High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced

Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time



200MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag



Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.



read more