Tsunami | Swells | P.O.G. | 200mg

HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY



Say aloha to P.O.G. Punch, our 200MG High Potency THC Gummies inspired by the island classic. Bursting with a tropical blend of pineapple, orange, and guava, this gummy delivers a sweet, tangy, and juicy flavor wave that hits just right.



Formulated for experienced consumers, P.O.G. Punch brings uplifting vibes and smooth, full-spectrum effects that will have you floating in no time. It’s bold, bright, and the perfect edible escape—no passport required.



Why You’ll Love It:

200MG THC per gummy – Intense, bold effects for seasoned consumers

Tropical P.O.G. Flavor – A juicy fusion of pineapple, orange & guava

High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced

Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time



200MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag



Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.



read more