Tsunami | Swells | Peach Bellini Breeze | 200mg

HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY



A sparkling peach punch with a laidback finish, Peach Bellini Breeze brings cocktail-inspired flavor to this 200MG High Potency Single Gummy. It’s bright, bubbly, and built for a good time.

Whether you're brunch-bound or poolside chillin’, Peach Bellini Breeze delivers a crisp lift with sweet peachy flair.



Why You’ll Love It:

200MG THC per gummy – For seasoned users who ride heavy

Peach Bellini Flavor – Juicy peach with a fizzy pop

High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced

Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time



200MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag



Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.





