PINK DRINK



Tsunami Gummies | Pink Drink | 200mg

INTRODUCING: PINK DRINK SWELLS SINGLES HIGH POTENCY GUMMIES – LIMITED EDITION



Inspired by your favorite iced café treat, Pink Drink delivers a smooth swirl of sweet strawberry and creamy vanilla in this potent, 200MG single-serve, high potency gummy. It’s rich, fruit-forward, and unapologetically indulgent.



This limited-edition gummy also gives back. A portion of proceeds supports Pink Ribbon Good, a nonprofit dedicated to helping those fighting cancer today with free meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning, and peer support. Enjoy bold flavor while making an impact.



Formulated for high-dose consumers, Pink Drink is precision dosed and made for those who like their flavor bold and their elevation bigger.



Why You’ll Love It:

200MG THC per gummy – For seasoned users who ride heavy

Sweet Strawberry & Vanilla Flavor – Like sipping your favorite pink latte

High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced

Cut marks for precision dosing – Consistent, reliable effects every time

Doing Good While Tasting Great – Every purchase supports Pink Ribbon Good



200 MG THC per piece | 1 piece per bag

Pectin-based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market-leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

