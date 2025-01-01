About this product
PINK DRINK
Tsunami Gummies | Pink Drink | 200mg
INTRODUCING: PINK DRINK SWELLS SINGLES HIGH POTENCY GUMMIES – LIMITED EDITION
Inspired by your favorite iced café treat, Pink Drink delivers a smooth swirl of sweet strawberry and creamy vanilla in this potent, 200MG single-serve, high potency gummy. It’s rich, fruit-forward, and unapologetically indulgent.
This limited-edition gummy also gives back. A portion of proceeds supports Pink Ribbon Good, a nonprofit dedicated to helping those fighting cancer today with free meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning, and peer support. Enjoy bold flavor while making an impact.
Formulated for high-dose consumers, Pink Drink is precision dosed and made for those who like their flavor bold and their elevation bigger.
Why You’ll Love It:
200MG THC per gummy – For seasoned users who ride heavy
Sweet Strawberry & Vanilla Flavor – Like sipping your favorite pink latte
High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced
Cut marks for precision dosing – Consistent, reliable effects every time
Doing Good While Tasting Great – Every purchase supports Pink Ribbon Good
200 MG THC per piece | 1 piece per bag
Pectin-based - Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market-leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
Tsunami Gummies | Pink Drink | 200mg
INTRODUCING: PINK DRINK SWELLS SINGLES HIGH POTENCY GUMMIES – LIMITED EDITION
Inspired by your favorite iced café treat, Pink Drink delivers a smooth swirl of sweet strawberry and creamy vanilla in this potent, 200MG single-serve, high potency gummy. It’s rich, fruit-forward, and unapologetically indulgent.
This limited-edition gummy also gives back. A portion of proceeds supports Pink Ribbon Good, a nonprofit dedicated to helping those fighting cancer today with free meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning, and peer support. Enjoy bold flavor while making an impact.
Formulated for high-dose consumers, Pink Drink is precision dosed and made for those who like their flavor bold and their elevation bigger.
Why You’ll Love It:
200MG THC per gummy – For seasoned users who ride heavy
Sweet Strawberry & Vanilla Flavor – Like sipping your favorite pink latte
High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced
Cut marks for precision dosing – Consistent, reliable effects every time
Doing Good While Tasting Great – Every purchase supports Pink Ribbon Good
200 MG THC per piece | 1 piece per bag
Pectin-based - Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market-leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
PINK DRINK
Tsunami Gummies | Pink Drink | 200mg
INTRODUCING: PINK DRINK SWELLS SINGLES HIGH POTENCY GUMMIES – LIMITED EDITION
Inspired by your favorite iced café treat, Pink Drink delivers a smooth swirl of sweet strawberry and creamy vanilla in this potent, 200MG single-serve, high potency gummy. It’s rich, fruit-forward, and unapologetically indulgent.
This limited-edition gummy also gives back. A portion of proceeds supports Pink Ribbon Good, a nonprofit dedicated to helping those fighting cancer today with free meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning, and peer support. Enjoy bold flavor while making an impact.
Formulated for high-dose consumers, Pink Drink is precision dosed and made for those who like their flavor bold and their elevation bigger.
Why You’ll Love It:
200MG THC per gummy – For seasoned users who ride heavy
Sweet Strawberry & Vanilla Flavor – Like sipping your favorite pink latte
High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced
Cut marks for precision dosing – Consistent, reliable effects every time
Doing Good While Tasting Great – Every purchase supports Pink Ribbon Good
200 MG THC per piece | 1 piece per bag
Pectin-based - Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market-leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
Tsunami Gummies | Pink Drink | 200mg
INTRODUCING: PINK DRINK SWELLS SINGLES HIGH POTENCY GUMMIES – LIMITED EDITION
Inspired by your favorite iced café treat, Pink Drink delivers a smooth swirl of sweet strawberry and creamy vanilla in this potent, 200MG single-serve, high potency gummy. It’s rich, fruit-forward, and unapologetically indulgent.
This limited-edition gummy also gives back. A portion of proceeds supports Pink Ribbon Good, a nonprofit dedicated to helping those fighting cancer today with free meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning, and peer support. Enjoy bold flavor while making an impact.
Formulated for high-dose consumers, Pink Drink is precision dosed and made for those who like their flavor bold and their elevation bigger.
Why You’ll Love It:
200MG THC per gummy – For seasoned users who ride heavy
Sweet Strawberry & Vanilla Flavor – Like sipping your favorite pink latte
High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced
Cut marks for precision dosing – Consistent, reliable effects every time
Doing Good While Tasting Great – Every purchase supports Pink Ribbon Good
200 MG THC per piece | 1 piece per bag
Pectin-based - Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market-leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
Notice a problem?Report this item