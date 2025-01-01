Tsunami | Swells | Pipeline Pear | 100mg

HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY



Clean, crisp, and endlessly refreshing, Pipeline Pear brings orchard-fresh flavor to this 100MG High Potency Single Gummy. A bold pear profile meets a mellow, lift built for any time of day. Perfect for creative waves or kicking back in the pocket, Pipeline Pear is a low-key fruit hero with high-dose power.



Why You’ll Love It:

100MG THC per gummy – Intense, bold effects for seasoned consumer

Bold Pear Flavor – Crisp, juicy, and refreshing

High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced

Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time



100MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag



Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.



