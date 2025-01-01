Tsunami | Swells | Strawberita Shred | 100mg

HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY



Sour strawberry meets margarita magic in Strawberita Shred, our 100MG High Potency Single Gummy designed to bring the flavor of your favorite frozen cocktail to a bold edible form. It’s a fiesta in a gummy—tangy, punchy, and ready to ride.



Why You’ll Love It:

100MG THC per gummy – Loud flavor, long-lasting lift

Bold Strawberita Flavor – Sour strawberry meets zesty lime

High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced

Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time



100MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag

Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.



read more