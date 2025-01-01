Tsunami Gummies | Strawberry Surge | 100mg

HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY



Catch a wave of flavor with Strawberry Surge, our 100MG High Potency Single Gummy packed with the sun-ripened sweetness of juicy strawberries. This oversized edible delivers a smooth onset and a lasting ride—perfect for daytime elevation or a blissed-out evening vibe.



Built for experienced consumers, Strawberry Surge is precision dosed for consistency and reliability, bite after bite.



Why You’ll Love It:

100MG THC per gummy – Strong, steady effects for seasoned users

Strawberry Flavor – Juicy, sweet, and full of summer energy

High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced

Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time



100MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag



Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.



