Tsunami | Swells | Tiger’s Blood Typhoon | 200mg

HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY



Unleash the flavor storm with Tiger’s Blood Typhoon, our 200MG High Potency Single Gummy that blends sweet strawberry, creamy coconut, and sour watermelon into one nostalgic, snow-cone inspired bite.

This gummy hits fast and rolls in heavy—formulated for seasoned consumers who crave bold flavor and powerful effects in one oversized, terpene-rich treat.



Why You’ll Love It:

200MG THC per gummy – Potent and long-lasting

Tiger’s Blood Flavor – A sour-sweet blend of strawberry, coconut & watermelon

High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced

Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time



200MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag



Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.



read more