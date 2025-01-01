About this product
Tsunami | Swells | Tropical Tide | 100mg
HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY
Tropical Tide makes a big bold splash with a fruity fusion of dragon fruit, passion fruit, and blueberry in this 100MG High Potency Single Gummy. One bite brings bold tropical flavor and a heavy flow. Made for wave chasers, this one’s all about vibrant flavor and powerful effects.
Why You’ll Love It:
100MG THC per gummy – For experienced high-dose consumers
Bold Tropical Superfruit Blend – Exotic, juicy, and complex
High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced
Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time
100MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag
Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
