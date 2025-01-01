Tsunami | Swells | Tropical Tide | 200mg

HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY



Tropical Tide makes a big bold splash with a fruity fusion of dragon fruit, passion fruit, and blueberry in this 200MG High Potency Single Gummy. One bite brings bold tropical flavor and a heavy flow. Made for wave chasers, this one’s all about vibrant flavor and powerful effects.



Why You’ll Love It:

200MG THC per gummy – For experienced high-dose consumers

Bold Tropical Superfruit Blend – Exotic, juicy, and complex

High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced

Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time



200MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag



Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.



read more