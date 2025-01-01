Tsunami | Swells | WildBerry Wipeout | 200mg

HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY



Dive into a smooth, fruit-forward edible with Wild Berry Wipeout, our 200MG High Potency Single Gummy that brings together lush mixed berries and a subtle creamy finish. Perfect for a relaxed afternoon or a mellow creative flow.Balanced and flavorful, this gummy is ideal for consumers who want full-spectrum relief with a berry-rich vibe.



Why You’ll Love It:

200MG THC per gummy – Perfectly potent for anytime elevation

Wild Berry Flavor – Juicy, fruity, and slightly creamy

High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced

Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time



200MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag



Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.



read more