About this product
INTRODUCING Tsunami All-In-One Black Cherry Banzai 2G Terp Tanks
Pop, fizz, and elevate your vape experience with Tsunami Black Cherry Banzai High Potency 1G All-In-One Terp Tanks, infused with the bold and refreshing terpenes of Black Cherry Fizz. Experience a premium blend of Black Cherry Fizz flavor terpenes. This delivers a rich, juicy black cherry flavor, layered with a subtle effervescent sparkle, creating a smooth yet tantalizing inhale that tingles the taste buds and keeps you coming back for more.
Offering fast-acting effects that uplift the mind while melting tension away. Whether you're looking to unwind, boost creativity, or indulge in a fizzy burst of euphoria, Black Cherry Fizz brings the perfect balance of uplifting energy and deep relaxation.
Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience and cleanliness with a built-in dust protector.
Why you'll love it:
2G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, potent, and full-spectrum
Black Cherry Fizz Terpenes – A bold fusion of juicy cherries with a fizzy finish
Fast-Acting Effects – Uplifting yet relaxing, perfect for any time of day
All-In-One Design – No refills, no hassle, no dirt or dust—just inhale and enjoy
Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose
Let the bubbly black cherry vibes take you higher—anytime, anywhere. Enjoy responsibly.
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby.
About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
