About this product
INTRODUCING the Tsunami 1G All-In-One Island Oasis Terp Tank
Drift away with Island Oasis, a 1G High Potency All-In-One Vape infused with the uplifting, tropical blend of Blue Dream and Pineapple Express terpenes. This vibrant combo delivers smooth, fruity hits layered with notes of ripe pineapple, juicy berries, and a touch of herbal sweetness—creating a flavor profile that’s as blissful as a beachside breeze.
Expect a balanced, feel-good high that’s perfect for daytime adventure, creative flow, or kicking back in your own personal paradise.
Why You’ll Love It:
Tropical Berry Flavor – Pineapple and blueberry with a smooth, dreamy finish
Strain-Inspired Terpenes – Blue Dream & Pineapple Express for uplifting, creative, and relaxed effects
High Potency Formula – 1G of premium THC oil for experienced consumers
Balanced Hybrid Effects – Perfect for an energetic boost followed by deep relaxation
All-In-One Design – No hassle, no maintenance—just inhale and enjoy
Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose
Island Oasis: big flavor & smooth vibes - it’s your pocket-sized paradise—no boarding pass required. Enjoy responsibly.
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby.
About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
