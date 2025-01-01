About this product
INTRODUCING the Tsunami All-In-One Mango Surf Terp Tanks
Experience the ultimate Mango tropical blend with Tsunami 1G All-In-One Mango Surf Terp Tanks, infused with the bold, fruity terpenes of Mango Kush. Each tank promises to deliver a smooth, flavorful inhale, combining the juicy, tropical essence of ripe mangoes and the earthy Kush undertones for a refreshing yet deeply relaxing experience.
Offering fast-acting effects that uplift the mind while melting tension away. Whether you're looking to unwind, boost creativity, or indulge in a tropical escape, this perfectly balanced hybrid brings uplifting euphoria with a wave of calming relaxation.
Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience and cleanliness with a built-in dust protector.
Why you'll love it:
1G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, long-lasting effects
Mango Kush Terpenes – A tropical citrus fusion of juicy mango kush terpenes
Balanced Hybrid Effects – A perfect mix of euphoric energy and deep relaxation
All-In-One Design – No hassle, no maintenance—just inhale and enjoy
Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose
Let the tropical vibes take you higher—anytime, anywhere. Enjoy responsibly.
Experience the ultimate Mango tropical blend with Tsunami 1G All-In-One Mango Surf Terp Tanks, infused with the bold, fruity terpenes of Mango Kush. Each tank promises to deliver a smooth, flavorful inhale, combining the juicy, tropical essence of ripe mangoes and the earthy Kush undertones for a refreshing yet deeply relaxing experience.
Offering fast-acting effects that uplift the mind while melting tension away. Whether you're looking to unwind, boost creativity, or indulge in a tropical escape, this perfectly balanced hybrid brings uplifting euphoria with a wave of calming relaxation.
Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience and cleanliness with a built-in dust protector.
Why you'll love it:
1G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, long-lasting effects
Mango Kush Terpenes – A tropical citrus fusion of juicy mango kush terpenes
Balanced Hybrid Effects – A perfect mix of euphoric energy and deep relaxation
All-In-One Design – No hassle, no maintenance—just inhale and enjoy
Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose
Let the tropical vibes take you higher—anytime, anywhere. Enjoy responsibly.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
INTRODUCING the Tsunami All-In-One Mango Surf Terp Tanks
Experience the ultimate Mango tropical blend with Tsunami 1G All-In-One Mango Surf Terp Tanks, infused with the bold, fruity terpenes of Mango Kush. Each tank promises to deliver a smooth, flavorful inhale, combining the juicy, tropical essence of ripe mangoes and the earthy Kush undertones for a refreshing yet deeply relaxing experience.
Offering fast-acting effects that uplift the mind while melting tension away. Whether you're looking to unwind, boost creativity, or indulge in a tropical escape, this perfectly balanced hybrid brings uplifting euphoria with a wave of calming relaxation.
Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience and cleanliness with a built-in dust protector.
Why you'll love it:
1G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, long-lasting effects
Mango Kush Terpenes – A tropical citrus fusion of juicy mango kush terpenes
Balanced Hybrid Effects – A perfect mix of euphoric energy and deep relaxation
All-In-One Design – No hassle, no maintenance—just inhale and enjoy
Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose
Let the tropical vibes take you higher—anytime, anywhere. Enjoy responsibly.
Experience the ultimate Mango tropical blend with Tsunami 1G All-In-One Mango Surf Terp Tanks, infused with the bold, fruity terpenes of Mango Kush. Each tank promises to deliver a smooth, flavorful inhale, combining the juicy, tropical essence of ripe mangoes and the earthy Kush undertones for a refreshing yet deeply relaxing experience.
Offering fast-acting effects that uplift the mind while melting tension away. Whether you're looking to unwind, boost creativity, or indulge in a tropical escape, this perfectly balanced hybrid brings uplifting euphoria with a wave of calming relaxation.
Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience and cleanliness with a built-in dust protector.
Why you'll love it:
1G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, long-lasting effects
Mango Kush Terpenes – A tropical citrus fusion of juicy mango kush terpenes
Balanced Hybrid Effects – A perfect mix of euphoric energy and deep relaxation
All-In-One Design – No hassle, no maintenance—just inhale and enjoy
Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose
Let the tropical vibes take you higher—anytime, anywhere. Enjoy responsibly.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
Notice a problem?Report this item