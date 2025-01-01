About this product
MAUI BREEZE
Tsunami Terp Tank | Maui Breeze | All-In-One | 2g
INTRODUCING Tsunami All-In-One Maui Breeze 2G Terp Tanks
Take a ride on island time with Maui Breeze, inspired by the legendary Maui Wowie strain. This classic sativa profile delivers uplifting tropical flavors of pineapple and citrus, balanced with a smooth herbal finish.
Offering fast-acting Maui Wowie effects that uplift the mind while melting tension away. Whether you're looking to unwind, spark creativity, or enjoy a flavorful escape, this vaporizer brings a perfectly balanced experience in a sleek, discreet design.
Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience and cleanliness with a built-in dirt protector.
Why you'll love it:
2G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, long-lasting effects
Maui Wowie Terpenes – Bright, tropical flavor inspired by the original Hawaiian classic
Uplifting and Balanced Effects – A perfect mix of euphoric energy and relaxation
All-In-One Design – No hassle, no maintenance—just inhale and enjoy
Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose
It’s the perfect companion for good vibes, big flavor, and all-day waves of energy.
Tsunami Terp Tank | Maui Breeze | All-In-One | 2g
INTRODUCING Tsunami All-In-One Maui Breeze 2G Terp Tanks
Take a ride on island time with Maui Breeze, inspired by the legendary Maui Wowie strain. This classic sativa profile delivers uplifting tropical flavors of pineapple and citrus, balanced with a smooth herbal finish.
Offering fast-acting Maui Wowie effects that uplift the mind while melting tension away. Whether you're looking to unwind, spark creativity, or enjoy a flavorful escape, this vaporizer brings a perfectly balanced experience in a sleek, discreet design.
Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience and cleanliness with a built-in dirt protector.
Why you'll love it:
2G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, long-lasting effects
Maui Wowie Terpenes – Bright, tropical flavor inspired by the original Hawaiian classic
Uplifting and Balanced Effects – A perfect mix of euphoric energy and relaxation
All-In-One Design – No hassle, no maintenance—just inhale and enjoy
Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose
It’s the perfect companion for good vibes, big flavor, and all-day waves of energy.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
MAUI BREEZE
Tsunami Terp Tank | Maui Breeze | All-In-One | 2g
INTRODUCING Tsunami All-In-One Maui Breeze 2G Terp Tanks
Take a ride on island time with Maui Breeze, inspired by the legendary Maui Wowie strain. This classic sativa profile delivers uplifting tropical flavors of pineapple and citrus, balanced with a smooth herbal finish.
Offering fast-acting Maui Wowie effects that uplift the mind while melting tension away. Whether you're looking to unwind, spark creativity, or enjoy a flavorful escape, this vaporizer brings a perfectly balanced experience in a sleek, discreet design.
Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience and cleanliness with a built-in dirt protector.
Why you'll love it:
2G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, long-lasting effects
Maui Wowie Terpenes – Bright, tropical flavor inspired by the original Hawaiian classic
Uplifting and Balanced Effects – A perfect mix of euphoric energy and relaxation
All-In-One Design – No hassle, no maintenance—just inhale and enjoy
Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose
It’s the perfect companion for good vibes, big flavor, and all-day waves of energy.
Tsunami Terp Tank | Maui Breeze | All-In-One | 2g
INTRODUCING Tsunami All-In-One Maui Breeze 2G Terp Tanks
Take a ride on island time with Maui Breeze, inspired by the legendary Maui Wowie strain. This classic sativa profile delivers uplifting tropical flavors of pineapple and citrus, balanced with a smooth herbal finish.
Offering fast-acting Maui Wowie effects that uplift the mind while melting tension away. Whether you're looking to unwind, spark creativity, or enjoy a flavorful escape, this vaporizer brings a perfectly balanced experience in a sleek, discreet design.
Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience and cleanliness with a built-in dirt protector.
Why you'll love it:
2G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, long-lasting effects
Maui Wowie Terpenes – Bright, tropical flavor inspired by the original Hawaiian classic
Uplifting and Balanced Effects – A perfect mix of euphoric energy and relaxation
All-In-One Design – No hassle, no maintenance—just inhale and enjoy
Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose
It’s the perfect companion for good vibes, big flavor, and all-day waves of energy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
Notice a problem?Report this item