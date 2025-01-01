About this product
INTRODUCING Tsunami All-In-One Orange Crush Terp Tanks – Orange Creamsicle Smoothness
Ride the wave of bold citrus flavor with Tsunami 2G All-In-One Orange Crush Terp Tanks, infused with the smooth, creamy terpenes of Orange Creamsicle. This vape delivers a powerful rush of juicy orange zest, balanced with silky vanilla cream, creating a refreshing yet indulgent experience with every inhale.
Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience and cleanliness with a built-in dust protecter. Crafted with high-potency THC oil, Tsunami Orange Crush hits fast and hard, bringing an uplifting euphoria that washes over you like a perfect wave, followed by a soothing body relaxation. With its all-in-one design, there’s no need to charge or refill—just pure, effortless enjoyment anytime, anywhere.
Why you'll love it:
2G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, long-lasting effects
Orange Creamsicle Terpenes – A bold blend of citrusy orange and creamy vanilla
Balanced Hybrid Effects – Uplifting yet calming for the perfect vibe
All-In-One Design – No refills, no hassle—just inhale and enjoy
Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose
Let Tsunami Orange Crush take you on a flavorful, euphoric ride—anytime, anywhere. Enjoy responsibly.
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby.
About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
