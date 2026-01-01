About this product
Built with premium hardware from Jupiter, this sleek and discreet device is made for convenience from start to finish. The all-in-one design means no charging, no cartridges, and no maintenance, so you can simply grab it and go. The built-in dust protector keeps your mouthpiece clean without the need for caps or rubber tips.
Why You’ll Love It:
High-potency THC oil with smooth, long-lasting effects
Uplifting and balanced high that keeps you functional
All-in-one design for a hassle-free, ready-to-use experience
Why You’ll Love It:
High-potency THC oil with smooth, long-lasting effects
Uplifting and balanced high that keeps you functional
All-in-one design for a hassle-free, ready-to-use experience
Tsunami Terp Tank | Pineapple Upside Down Cake | All-In-One | 2g
GummiesTHC 85.35%CBD -
Tsunami Terp Tank | Pineapple Upside Down Cake | All-In-One | 2g
GummiesTHC 85.35%CBD -
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About this product
Built with premium hardware from Jupiter, this sleek and discreet device is made for convenience from start to finish. The all-in-one design means no charging, no cartridges, and no maintenance, so you can simply grab it and go. The built-in dust protector keeps your mouthpiece clean without the need for caps or rubber tips.
Why You’ll Love It:
High-potency THC oil with smooth, long-lasting effects
Uplifting and balanced high that keeps you functional
All-in-one design for a hassle-free, ready-to-use experience
Why You’ll Love It:
High-potency THC oil with smooth, long-lasting effects
Uplifting and balanced high that keeps you functional
All-in-one design for a hassle-free, ready-to-use experience
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About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
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