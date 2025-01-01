About this product
INTRODUCING!! Tsunami All-In-One Tiger's Blood Typhoon Terp Tanks!
Get ready for a bold blast of nostalgia with Tsunami 2G All-In-One Tiger's Blood Typhoon Terp Tanks, infused with the legendary flavors and terpenes of Tiger’s Blood. This vape delivers a juicy fusion of sweet strawberry, tropical coconut, and a refreshing watermelon kick, bringing back that classic summer snow cone flavor—now with a high-potency THC twist.
Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience and cleanliness with a built-in dust protector. Crafted for smooth, potent pulls, this all-in-one vaporizer is packed with premium THC oil for a fast-acting, full-bodied experience. Whether you’re looking to unwind, elevate your creativity, or enjoy a flavorful escape, the sweet-meets-refreshing taste of Tiger’s Blood makes every inhale unforgettable.
Why you'll love it:
2G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, powerful, and full-spectrum
Tiger’s Blood Terpenes & Flavor – A nostalgic blend of strawberry, coconut, and watermelon
Fast-Acting, Balanced Effects – Perfect for relaxation and uplifting vibes
All-In-One Design – No refills, no charging—just inhale and enjoy
Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose
Tap into pure nostalgia with every hit—bold flavor, big effects. Enjoy responsibly.
About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
