INTRODUCING!! Tsunami All-In-One Tiger's Blood Typhoon Terp Tanks!



Get ready for a bold blast of nostalgia with Tsunami 2G All-In-One Tiger's Blood Typhoon Terp Tanks, infused with the legendary flavors and terpenes of Tiger’s Blood. This vape delivers a juicy fusion of sweet strawberry, tropical coconut, and a refreshing watermelon kick, bringing back that classic summer snow cone flavor—now with a high-potency THC twist.



Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience and cleanliness with a built-in dust protector. Crafted for smooth, potent pulls, this all-in-one vaporizer is packed with premium THC oil for a fast-acting, full-bodied experience. Whether you’re looking to unwind, elevate your creativity, or enjoy a flavorful escape, the sweet-meets-refreshing taste of Tiger’s Blood makes every inhale unforgettable.



Why you'll love it:

2G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, powerful, and full-spectrum

Tiger’s Blood Terpenes & Flavor – A nostalgic blend of strawberry, coconut, and watermelon

Fast-Acting, Balanced Effects – Perfect for relaxation and uplifting vibes

All-In-One Design – No refills, no charging—just inhale and enjoy

Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose



Tap into pure nostalgia with every hit—bold flavor, big effects. Enjoy responsibly.



