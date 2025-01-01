INTRODUCING the Tsunami 1G All-In-One Wild Berry Wipeout Terp Tanks



Get ready to ride the flavor wave with Tsunami Wild Berry Wipeout, a 1G All-In-One THC Vaporizer infused with the rich, fruity terpenes of Berry Gelato. This vape delivers a smooth, mouthwatering fusion of ripe mixed berries, perfectly balanced with creamy, dessert-like undertones, creating a refreshing yet indulgent experience with every inhale.



Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience, and cleanliness - with a built-in dust protector. Wild Berry Wipeout brings a rush of uplifting euphoria, followed by a deep, soothing relaxation—just like the perfect wipeout into warm, rolling waves.



Why you’ll love it:

1G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, potent, and full-bodied effects

Berry Gelato Terpenes – A luscious blend of juicy berries with creamy, sweet undertones

Balanced Hybrid Effects – Perfect for an energetic boost followed by deep relaxation

All-In-One Design – No hassle, no maintenance—just inhale and enjoy

Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose



Let Tsunami Wild Berry Wipeout take you on a deliciously smooth, euphoric ride—anytime, anywhere. Enjoy responsibly.

