About this product
INTRODUCING the Tsunami 2G All-In-One Wild Berry Wipeout Terp Tanks
Get ready to ride the flavor wave with Tsunami Wild Berry Wipeout, a 2G All-In-One THC Vaporizer infused with the rich, fruity terpenes of Berry Gelato. This vape delivers a smooth, mouthwatering fusion of ripe mixed berries, perfectly balanced with creamy, dessert-like undertones, creating a refreshing yet indulgent experience with every inhale.
Powered by Jupiter hardware’s quality tanks and sleek design, this all-in-one device is designed for effortless discretion, convenience, and cleanliness - with a built-in dust protector. Wild Berry Wipeout brings a rush of uplifting euphoria, followed by a deep, soothing relaxation—just like the perfect wipeout into warm, rolling waves.
Why you’ll love it:
2G of High-Potency THC Oil – Smooth, potent, and full-bodied effects
Berry Gelato Terpenes – A luscious blend of juicy berries with creamy, sweet undertones
Balanced Hybrid Effects – Perfect for an energetic boost followed by deep relaxation
All-In-One Design – No hassle, no maintenance—just inhale and enjoy
Innovative Built-In Dust Protector - No rubber tips or covers to lose
Let Tsunami Wild Berry Wipeout take you on a deliciously smooth, euphoric ride—anytime, anywhere. Enjoy responsibly.
About this brand
Tsunami Canna
RIDE THE WAVE OF BOLD FLAVORS & BIG IMPACT
Tsunami Canna offer an unparalleled journey of discovery and delight for the bold adventurer within. Each Tsunami product is designed for seasoned users and flavor enthusiasts in Missouri's budding cannabis market.
Tsunami explores your senses with its robust THC content, packs a ton of playfulness with flavors, and is a first of its kind product with its premium, trendsetting composition.
Our high potency distillate and live resin gummies are not just a treat, they're a potent expedition into uncharted territories of taste and impact. Crafted for those who seek to elevate their sensory experiences,
Our All-In-One Terp Tank Vapes are packed with bold flavors and terpene-infused for those strain-specific effects Missouri consumers have come to expect.
