About this product
Formulated with organic botanical extracts that soothe and promote a clear and calm complexion, this intensely hydrating face cream delivers potent nutrients to deeper layers of your skin. The carefully chosen organic ingredients in this vegan face cream work synergistically to give you a healthier-looking, plumper skin, that glows.
● smooth and soften skin texture,
● Improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
● Ideal for dry skin types
● Suitable for sensitive skin too
About this brand
Mandala Balance LLC
We strongly advocate a holistic approach to beauty which is based on the belief that true, everlasting beauty can only be achieved by working on your lifestyle, nutrition, and self-care.
Our brand focuses on promoting relaxing self-care practices that keep the mind, body, and spirit healthy.
Most of the ingredients used in our products come from organic farms. Currently, all our products contain Nano CBD.
