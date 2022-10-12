With active ingredients specifically chosen to combat the eye area’s key issues– wrinkles, loss of elasticity, puffiness, hyperpigmentation – this eye crème restores and relaxes this most delicate region of the face. Can be used by people with very sensitive skin.

Formulated with Nano-sized particles can penetrate through layers of the skin for faster, more effective results while typical CBD and Hemp Oils get trapped in the lipid layer just below the skin.

(0.5 oz/90mg of CBD)