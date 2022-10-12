About this product
Lightweight emulsion that will help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, effectively illuminates, brightens, and corrects the appearance of skin tone for a balanced, radiant complexion. Green tea extract, liposomes of antioxidant vitamins, and free-radical-fighting superoxide dismutase make this serum a superlative skin rejuvenator
Formulated with Nano-sized particles can penetrate through layers of the skin for faster, more effective results while typical CBD and Hemp Oils get trapped in the lipid layer just below the skin. (200 mg of CBD)
About this brand
Mandala Balance
We strongly advocate a holistic approach to beauty which is based on the belief that true, everlasting beauty can only be achieved by working on your lifestyle, nutrition, and self-care.
Our brand focuses on promoting relaxing self-care practices that keep the mind, body, and spirit healthy.
Most of the ingredients used in our products come from organic farms. Currently, all our products contain Nano CBD.
