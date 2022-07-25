Our easy-to-use peppermint CBD Oil Drops make it a treat to include Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract with CBD in your daily wellness routine in convenient, customizable serving sizes. Experiment with adding them to baked goods, or jazz up your salad dressing with some delicious drops. Oil Drops offer flexibility for playing and experimenting—put your creativity to work!



- Flavored with organic peppermint oil

- 30 ml oil drops contain 300 mg of CBD per bottle

- One full dropper = ~1 milliliter CBD Oil (10 mg of CBD per ml)

- Made with low-calorie Organic Coconut MCT Oil

- Third-party tested for purity and precision

- THC Free*

- Extracted from non-GMO U.S. hemp grown without pesticides or chemicals



Manitoba Harvest is the global hemp foods leader, committed to transforming lives through the power of hemp™. For more than 20 years, we’ve pioneered safe, enjoyable and sustainable hemp food products. Now we're meeting your ever-evolving needs by offering CBD from a brand you know and trust – products with unmatched quality, safety, and consistency that fit seamlessly into your life.



*Contains less than .01% THC