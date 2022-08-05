Our versatile Peppermint CBD Oil Spray makes it a pleasure to include Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract with CBD in your daily wellness routine in convenient and consistent serving sizes. Add a few pumps to your favorite tea or blended into a smoothie. Try squeezing into your Mojito for an additional burst of minty goodness. Sprays offer great versatility for day-to-day experimentation.



- Flavored with organic peppermint oil

- Delivers 5 mg of CBD in 4 pumps

- 60 servings per bottle, 300 mg total

- Made with low-calorie Organic Coconut MCT Oil

- Third-party tested for purity and precision

- THC Free*

- Extracted from non-GMO U.S. hemp grown without pesticides or chemicals



Manitoba Harvest is the global hemp foods leader, committed to transforming lives through the power of hemp™. For more than 20 years, we’ve pioneered safe, enjoyable and sustainable hemp food products. Now we're meeting your ever-evolving needs by offering CBD from a brand you know and trust – products with unmatched quality, safety, and consistency that fit seamlessly into your life.



*Contains less than .01% THC