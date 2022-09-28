Our Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract Plant Protein Blend with CBD is a delicious and nutritious way to include Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract in your daily wellness routine or post-workout recovery. Our Plant Protein Blend with CBD is perfect in the morning, after a workout or between meals on a busy day. Just add to your favorite non-dairy beverage, or blend into a shake or smoothie to supercharge your fuel tank with a burst of love from hemp.



- Neutral flavor perfect for blending with your beverage of choice

- Delivers 15mg CBD, 20g plant protein, 3g fiber and 2g of omegas 3 & 6

- Plant-based hemp-and-pea protein, no soy, no whey

- CO2 extracted from non-GMO U.S. hemp – no chemicals or pesticides

- Third-party tested for purity and precision

- THC Free*



*Contains less than .01% THC