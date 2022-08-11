Our CBD Softgels, available in a 30-count or 60-count bottle, offer a simple way to include Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract with CBD in your daily wellness routine in a convenient, consistent serving size. Swallow 1 Softgel with a sip of water. Easy as that!



- 60-count contains a total of 900 mg of CBD (15 mg per softgel)

- CO2 extracted from non-GMO U.S. hemp

- Third-party tested for purity and precision

- Made with vegan, Organic Hemp Seed Oil

- Flavorless

- THC Free*



Manitoba Harvest is the global hemp foods leader, committed to transforming lives through the power of hemp™. For more than 20 years, we’ve pioneered safe, enjoyable and sustainable hemp food products. Now we're meeting your ever-evolving needs by offering CBD from a brand you know and trust – products with unmatched quality, safety, and consistency that fit seamlessly into your life.



*Contains less than .01% THC